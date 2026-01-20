The Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Solaredge Technologies Inc has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 17.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.60 to $11.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.07% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, Raymond James started tracking Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by TD Cowen on January 09, 2026, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SEDG. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SEDG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on November 06, 2025, but set its price target from $26 to $34. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for SEDG, as published in its report on August 08, 2025. BNP Paribas Exane’s report from July 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SEDG shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Solaredge Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SEDG is recording 3.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a gain of 3.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.29, showing decline from the present price of $33.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaredge Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.