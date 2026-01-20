How does TMQ’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Trilogy Metals Inc’s (TMQ) stock is trading at $5.76, marking a gain of 4.54% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -48.98% below its 52-week high of $11.29 and 418.92% above its 52-week low of $1.11.

TMQ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.35, resulting in an 42.16 price to cash per share for the period.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ): Earnings History

If we examine Trilogy Metals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 8/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01, slashing the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 8/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.50%.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.69% of shares. A total of 91 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 46.93% of its stock and 57.72% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is PAULSON & CO. INC. holding total of 14.33 shares that make 8.37% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 81.52 million.

The securities firm Old West Investment Management, LLC holds 12.17 shares of TMQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 69.22 million.

