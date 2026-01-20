CRDO’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.20% from the previous close with its current price standing at $157.31. Its current price is -26.42% under its 52-week high of $213.80 and 440.77% more than its 52-week low of $29.09.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CRDO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 35.69 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 197.86. CRDO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 21.84, resulting in an 34.93 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): Earnings History

If we examine Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, slashing the consensus of $0.5. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.17, resulting in a 35.26% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.5. That was a difference of $0.17 and a surprise of 35.26%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.17% of shares. A total of 885 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 74.66% of its stock and 84.05% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 17.48 shares that make 9.68% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.75 billion.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 16.53 shares of CRDO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.6 billion.

