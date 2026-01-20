GNS’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

In the current trading session, Genius Group Ltd’s (GNS) stock is trading at the price of $0.6, a gain of 0.61% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -68.87% less than its 52-week high of $1.92 and 184.60% better than its 52-week low of $0.21.

It is also essential to consider GNS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 8.50 for the last year.GNS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.69, resulting in an 3.64 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Genius Group Ltd (GNS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS): Earnings History

If we examine Genius Group Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.07, resulting in a -0.07 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of -$0.07 and a surprise of -0.07.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Genius Group Ltd (GNS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.57% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.18% of its stock and 1.29% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC holding total of 123.47 shares that make 0.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 73292.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 41.51 shares of GNS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24638.0.

An overview of Genius Group Ltd’s technicals