Understanding TSHA’s book value per share for better investment insights

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)’s stock is trading at $4.49 at the moment marking a fall of -1.43% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -25.33% less than their 52-week high of $6.02, and 328.10% over their 52-week low of $1.05.

Further, it is important to consider TSHA stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 195.13.TSHA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.62, resulting in an 4.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA): Earnings History

If we examine Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, slashing the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 2.80% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 2.80%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.04% of shares. A total of 212 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 98.17% of its stock and 110.36% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP holding total of 24.35 shares that make 8.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 109.47 million.

The securities firm RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 23.56 shares of TSHA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.60%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 105.88 million.

