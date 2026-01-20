Evaluating GUTS’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Fractyl Health Inc’s (GUTS) stock is trading at the price of $1.84, a fall of -3.49% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -39.16% less than its 52-week high of $3.03 and 123.44% better than its 52-week low of $0.82.

How does Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS): Earnings History

If we examine Fractyl Health Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.71, beating the consensus of -$0.32. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.39, resulting in a -124.68% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.71 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.32. That was a difference of -$0.39 and a surprise of -124.68%.

Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ: GUTS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.37% of shares. A total of 83 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 64.24% of its stock and 65.13% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holding total of 12.14 shares that make 8.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22.39 million.

The securities firm SilverArc Capital Management, LLC holds 10.6 shares of GUTS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.73%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 19.56 million.

