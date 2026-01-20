Is CRVS’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)’s stock is trading at $15.57 at the moment marking a rise of 93.38% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at 62.16% less than their 52-week high of $9.60, and 512.87% over their 52-week low of $2.54.

CRVS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 16.20, resulting in an 17.70 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS): Earnings History

If we examine Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 11.11% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 11.11%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.95% of shares. A total of 142 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 57.48% of its stock and 59.84% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. holding total of 7.17 shares that make 9.59% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 113.62 million.

The securities firm Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 6.45 shares of CRVS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.64%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 102.35 million.

An overview of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s technicals