SABR’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Sabre Corp’s (SABR) stock is trading at $1.32, marking a gain of 2.73% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -71.60% below its 52-week high of $4.63 and 9.58% above its 52-week low of $1.20.

As well, it is important to consider SABR stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.18.

Sabre Corp (SABR): Earnings History

If we examine Sabre Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01, beating the consensus of $0.06. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.07, resulting in a -116.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.06. That was a difference of -$0.07 and a surprise of -116.00%.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sabre Corp (SABR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.78% of shares. A total of 334 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 86.47% of its stock and 88.95% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 54.65 shares that make 13.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 71.32 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 33.83 shares of SABR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.57%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 44.15 million.

