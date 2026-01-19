Was there any good news for Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) stock in the last session?

While Assembly Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASMB fell by -13.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.71 to $7.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.17% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) recommending Mkt Outperform. Guggenheim also rated ASMB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 25, 2025. Jefferies September 20, 2024d the rating to Buy on September 20, 2024, and set its price target from $2 to $35. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ASMB, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Assembly Biosciences Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASMB is recording 131.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -7.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.75, showing growth from the present price of $29.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Assembly Biosciences Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.