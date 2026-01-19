It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)

While Rapport Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAPP fell by -11.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.27 to $6.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.66% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on September 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RAPP. H.C. Wainwright also rated RAPP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 06, 2025. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RAPP, as published in its report on July 02, 2024. Stifel’s report from July 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for RAPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)

To gain a thorough understanding of Rapport Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 36.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RAPP is recording an average volume of 387.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.58%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.25, showing growth from the present price of $26.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapport Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.