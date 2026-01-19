InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV)’s results reveal risk

Within its last year performance, INNV rose by 12.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.26 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.56% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) recommending Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for INNV. Robert W. Baird May 16, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 16, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $5. Piper Sandler April 20, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for INNV, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Citigroup’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for INNV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

InnovAge Holding Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and INNV has an average volume of 161.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.02%, with a gain of 10.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INNV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze InnovAge Holding Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 84.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.