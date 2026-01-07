Globalstar Inc (GSAT)’s stock rises to 67.3 per share

While Globalstar Inc has overperformed by 5.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GSAT rose by 10.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.88 to $17.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 93.13% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) recommending Hold. A report published by Imperial Capital on August 04, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GSAT. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded GSAT shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $0.97 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 03, 2023. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on October 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GSAT, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Globalstar Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GSAT is recording 1.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.54%, with a gain of 12.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.00, showing decline from the present price of $67.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GSAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Globalstar Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.