A closer look at Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)’s stock price trends

While Compass Pathways Plc ADR has overperformed by 7.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPS rose by 2.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.15 to $2.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.02% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) to Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on June 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for CMPS. Stifel also rated CMPS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 27, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on July 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CMPS, as published in its report on April 01, 2024. Deutsche Bank’s report from December 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)

Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -205.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CMPS has an average volume of 1.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.00%, with a gain of 4.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.82, showing growth from the present price of $7.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Pathways Plc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.