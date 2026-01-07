ANNX underperforms with a -2.30 decrease in share price

While Annexon Inc has underperformed by -2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANNX rose by 1.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.48 to $1.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 82.43% in the last 200 days.

On December 23, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 01, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ANNX. BofA Securities also Upgraded ANNX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 21, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 30, 2023, and assigned a price target of $11. BofA Securities May 26, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANNX, as published in its report on May 26, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from May 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $9 for ANNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Annexon Inc (ANNX)

Annexon Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ANNX is registering an average volume of 2.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.69%, with a gain of 2.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.71, showing growth from the present price of $5.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Annexon Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.