Technical analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) stock chart patterns

While Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd has overperformed by 5.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASM rose by 3.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.98 to $0.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 60.41% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) to Neutral. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on September 13, 2018, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ASM. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated ASM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $3.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2018. Rodman & Renshaw Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 24, 2017, but set its price target from $3.50 to $4. Euro Pacific Capital resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ASM, as published in its report on March 28, 2016. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 30, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $2.10 for ASM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Noble Financial also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ASM has an average volume of 5.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.50%, with a loss of -2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.34, showing decline from the present price of $6.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd Shares?

Other Precious Metals & Mining giant Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 426.88%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.