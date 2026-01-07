A year in review: Arcellx Inc (ACLX)’s performance in the last year

While Arcellx Inc has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLX fell by -4.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $94.07 to $47.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.88% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for ACLX. Stifel also rated ACLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $129 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on June 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $110. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ACLX, as published in its report on October 08, 2024. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcellx Inc (ACLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -80.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Arcellx Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACLX is recording an average volume of 899.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $113.13, showing growth from the present price of $62.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcellx Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.