ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)’s results reveal risk

While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has underperformed by -5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTM fell by -5.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.63 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.08% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for GTM. Wells Fargo also rated GTM shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 01, 2025. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on August 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $11. Piper Sandler February 26, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GTM, as published in its report on February 26, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from January 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $11 for GTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GTM is recording an average volume of 4.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.89%, with a loss of -5.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.51, showing growth from the present price of $9.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) is based in the USA. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.24%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.