Examining Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) stock is warranted

While Canada Goose Holdings Inc has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOOS rose by 4.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.43 to $6.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.03% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GOOS. Wells Fargo April 30, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GOOS, as published in its report on April 30, 2025. Barclays’s report from March 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $8 for GOOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GOOS is recording 725.00K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 6.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.68, showing decline from the present price of $13.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canada Goose Holdings Inc Shares?

The Apparel Manufacturing market is dominated by Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) based in the Canada. When comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 83.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -382.13%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.