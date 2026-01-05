Was there any good news for Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) stock in the last session?

While Mirion Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIR rose by 1.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.28 to $12.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.27% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MIR. Northland Capital also rated MIR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2025. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on December 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MIR, as published in its report on September 26, 2024. Citigroup’s report from May 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for MIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Outperform’.

Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Mirion Technologies Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.53M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MIR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.16%, with a loss of -0.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.62, showing growth from the present price of $23.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mirion Technologies Inc Shares?

The USA based company Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Mirion Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 202.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 117.17%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.