What was Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)’s performance in the last session?

While Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GO rose by 0.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.41 to $9.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.25% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) to Outperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on October 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GO. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded GO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2025. Jefferies April 16, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GO, as published in its report on April 16, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 26, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for GO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GO is registering an average volume of 2.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.11%, with a loss of -0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.79, showing growth from the present price of $10.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 125.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.