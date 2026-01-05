Is Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) a good investment opportunity?

While Pacira BioSciences Inc has underperformed by -5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCRX fell by -5.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.64 to $18.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.21% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PCRX. Truist also Upgraded PCRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2025. Truist January 30, 2025d the rating to Hold on January 30, 2025, and set its price target from $8 to $25. Truist August 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Sell’ for PCRX, as published in its report on August 13, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PCRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pacira BioSciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PCRX has an average volume of 714.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a loss of -6.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.71, showing growth from the present price of $24.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacira BioSciences Inc Shares?

Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic giant Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Pacira BioSciences Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.93%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.