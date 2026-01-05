Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) shows promising results

While Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc has overperformed by 2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HE rose by 2.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.41 to $8.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.31% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) to Outperform. A report published by Barclays on February 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for HE. Jefferies also rated HE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $11.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2024. Wells Fargo November 10, 2023d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for HE, as published in its report on November 10, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from August 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for HE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HE is recording an average volume of 3.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 6.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing decline from the present price of $12.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc Shares?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market. When comparing Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.48%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.