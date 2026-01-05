Was there any good news for ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) stock in the last session?

While ON Semiconductor Corp has overperformed by 4.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ON rose by 4.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.00 to $31.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on August 05, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ON. BofA Securities also Downgraded ON shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on July 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ON, as published in its report on June 18, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $39 for ON shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ON Semiconductor Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ON is recording 9.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.07%, with a gain of 2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.26, showing growth from the present price of $56.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ON Semiconductor Corp Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) based in the USA. When comparing ON Semiconductor Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 73.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.83%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.