It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)

While Enerpac Tool Group Corp has overperformed by 3.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAC rose by 3.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.47 to $35.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.14% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) recommending Buy. A report published by CL King on October 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EPAC. Wells Fargo also Upgraded EPAC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 22, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts January 05, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for EPAC, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for EPAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EPAC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.68%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Enerpac Tool Group Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EPAC is recording an average volume of 429.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.71%, with a loss of -1.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.00, showing growth from the present price of $39.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enerpac Tool Group Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector, Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) is based in the USA. When comparing Enerpac Tool Group Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.51%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.