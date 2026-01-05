BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)’s results reveal risk

While BILL Holdings Inc has underperformed by -7.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -7.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.19 to $36.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.60% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Reiterated BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) to Market Perform. A report published by Citigroup on October 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BILL. Truist also Upgraded BILL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 19, 2025. Piper Sandler August 28, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BILL, as published in its report on August 28, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from July 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $49 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

BILL Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BILL has an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.87%, with a loss of -8.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.78, showing growth from the present price of $50.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BILL Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.