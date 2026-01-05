It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

While Lattice Semiconductor Corp has overperformed by 6.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSCC rose by 6.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.23 to $34.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on May 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LSCC. Loop Capital also rated LSCC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 05, 2024, but set its price target from $60 to $50. Stifel September 17, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LSCC, as published in its report on September 17, 2024. Raymond James’s report from August 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for LSCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LSCC is recording an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.52%, with a gain of 2.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.23, showing growth from the present price of $78.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LSCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing Lattice Semiconductor Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 399.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.23%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.