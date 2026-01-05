Trade Desk Inc (TTD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Trade Desk Inc has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTD fell by -0.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $127.59 to $35.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2025, Wedbush Reiterated Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) to Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TTD. Wells Fargo also reiterated TTD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, quoting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2025. Jefferies August 11, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TTD, as published in its report on August 11, 2025. HSBC Securities’s report from August 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $56 for TTD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Trade Desk Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TTD is registering an average volume of 12.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.29%, with a loss of -1.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.09, showing growth from the present price of $37.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trade Desk Inc Shares?

A giant in the Advertising Agencies market, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is based in the USA. When comparing Trade Desk Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 42.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.08%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.