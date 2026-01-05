Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Beazer Homes USA Inc has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZH fell by -0.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.30 to $17.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.93% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE: BZH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on September 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BZH. Oppenheimer also rated BZH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 31, 2024. Sidoti August 23, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BZH, as published in its report on August 23, 2023. Wedbush’s report from August 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $32 for BZH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.77%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Beazer Homes USA Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BZH is recording an average volume of 381.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.79%, with a loss of -0.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.80, showing growth from the present price of $20.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beazer Homes USA Inc Shares?

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Residential Construction market. When comparing Beazer Homes USA Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.57%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.