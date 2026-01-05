A closer look at Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)’s stock price trends

While Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRWD fell by -3.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $566.90 to $298.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.76% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2025, Needham Reiterated Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 03, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRWD. Berenberg also rated CRWD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $600 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2025. Scotiabank September 25, 2025d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for CRWD, as published in its report on September 25, 2025. DZ Bank’s report from September 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $440 for CRWD shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CRWD has an average volume of 2.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.33%, with a loss of -4.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $553.93, showing growth from the present price of $453.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.