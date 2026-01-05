The Albemarle Corp (ALB) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Albemarle Corp has overperformed by 1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB rose by 1.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $152.08 to $49.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.42% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) to Equal-Weight. A report published by UBS on December 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ALB. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded ALB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $113 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2025. Rothschild & Co Redburn Initiated an Buy rating on October 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $135. Truist resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for ALB, as published in its report on October 20, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from October 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $100 for ALB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corp (ALB)

It’s important to note that ALB shareholders are currently getting $1.62 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Albemarle Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALB is registering an average volume of 3.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $127.90, showing decline from the present price of $143.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.