How should investors view MBIA Inc (MBI)?

While MBIA Inc has underperformed by -3.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBI fell by -3.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.26 to $3.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.55% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded MBIA Inc (NYSE: MBI) to Outperform. A report published by ROTH MKM on December 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MBI. Compass Point also Upgraded MBI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2023. Compass Point Initiated an Neutral rating on November 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for MBI, as published in its report on February 05, 2018. Keefe Bruyette’s report from April 25, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for MBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MBIA Inc (MBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MBI has an average volume of 296.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a loss of -2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MBIA Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.