Technical analysis of Masimo Corp (MASI) stock chart patterns

While Masimo Corp has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MASI fell by -2.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $194.88 to $129.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on December 27, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MASI. Raymond James also Upgraded MASI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2024. Piper Sandler June 03, 2024d the rating to Overweight on June 03, 2024, and set its price target from $126 to $160. Stifel April 15, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MASI, as published in its report on April 15, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from March 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $160 for MASI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Masimo Corp (MASI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Masimo Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MASI has an average volume of 748.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.96%, with a loss of -4.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $183.75, showing growth from the present price of $127.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MASI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Masimo Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.