ECVT overperforms with a 1.85 increase in share price

While Ecovyst Inc has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ECVT rose by 1.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.01 to $5.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.92% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on September 11, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ECVT. BWS Financial also rated ECVT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 23, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on November 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $10.80. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ECVT, as published in its report on August 16, 2021.

Analysis of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ecovyst Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ECVT is registering an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.99%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ECVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecovyst Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.