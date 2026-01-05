Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) stock shows positive growth on Friday

While Urban Outfitters, Inc has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URBN rose by 0.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.94 to $41.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.65% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) to Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on December 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for URBN. Goldman also rated URBN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $83 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on November 26, 2025, but set its price target from $80 to $85. Citigroup August 20, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for URBN, as published in its report on August 20, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from June 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $90 for URBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Urban Outfitters, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and URBN is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.32%, with a loss of -3.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.90, showing growth from the present price of $75.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban Outfitters, Inc Shares?

The Apparel Retail market is dominated by Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) based in the USA. When comparing Urban Outfitters, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.32%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.