SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SITE rose by 0.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $154.00 to $101.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on December 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SITE. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SITE, as published in its report on April 01, 2025. Jefferies’s report from December 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $175 for SITE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SITE is recording 589.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.81%, with a loss of -1.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $153.70, showing growth from the present price of $125.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Shares?

The Industrial Distribution market is dominated by SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) based in the USA. When comparing SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.69%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.