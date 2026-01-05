A closer look at StepStone Group Inc (STEP)’s stock price trends

While StepStone Group Inc has overperformed by 3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STEP rose by 3.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.40 to $39.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on September 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for STEP. JP Morgan also Upgraded STEP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2024. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on March 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $48. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STEP, as published in its report on September 07, 2022. Barclays’s report from August 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for STEP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of STEP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of StepStone Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -750.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and STEP is recording an average volume of 631.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a gain of 1.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.43, showing growth from the present price of $66.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze StepStone Group Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.