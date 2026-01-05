Elastic N.V (ESTC)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Elastic N.V has underperformed by -3.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC fell by -3.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.84 to $68.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgraded Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on October 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ESTC. Wells Fargo also rated ESTC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 01, 2025. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on August 29, 2025, and assigned a price target of $105. Monness Crespi & Hardt resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ESTC, as published in its report on August 29, 2025. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s report from June 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $111 for ESTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Elastic N.V (ESTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Elastic N.V’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ESTC has an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a loss of -5.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $102.22, showing growth from the present price of $72.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.