Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Papa John’s International, Inc has overperformed by 4.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PZZA rose by 4.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.74 to $30.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.81% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on October 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PZZA. Stifel April 22, 2024d the rating to Hold on April 22, 2024, and set its price target from $65 to $60. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PZZA, as published in its report on April 12, 2024. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA)

It’s important to note that PZZA shareholders are currently getting $1.84 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Papa John’s International, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PZZA is registering an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a gain of 2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.82, showing growth from the present price of $40.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PZZA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Papa John’s International, Inc Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) is based in the USA. When comparing Papa John’s International, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.