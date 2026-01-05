Vtex VTEX’s stock price falss traction on Friday

While Vtex has underperformed by -3.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTEX fell by -3.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.93 to $3.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.33% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman started tracking Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on September 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VTEX. JP Morgan also Downgraded VTEX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on June 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for VTEX, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Vtex (VTEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vtex’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VTEX is recording an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -2.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.99, showing growth from the present price of $3.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vtex Shares?

Vtex (VTEX) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Vtex shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 97.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -100.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.