Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) requires closer examination

While Nexxen International Ltd has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXN fell by -3.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.60 to $6.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on October 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NEXN. Raymond James also Upgraded NEXN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on April 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for NEXN, as published in its report on March 31, 2025. Canaccord Genuity’s report from March 26, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for NEXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nexxen International Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 433.75K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NEXN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a loss of -5.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.34, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nexxen International Ltd Shares?

The Israel based company Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) is one of the biggest names in Advertising Agencies. When comparing Nexxen International Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.