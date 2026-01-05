Are Newmont Corp (NEM) shares a good deal now?

While Newmont Corp has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEM rose by 1.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.34 to $37.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.72% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on October 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for NEM. Goldman also Upgraded NEM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $104.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 13, 2025. Macquarie September 02, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NEM, as published in its report on September 02, 2025. Stifel’s report from July 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $73 for NEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Newmont Corp (NEM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of NEM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Newmont Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NEM is recording an average volume of 10.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a loss of -3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $111.58, showing growth from the present price of $101.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newmont Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, Newmont Corp (NEM) is based in the USA. When comparing Newmont Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 107.55%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.