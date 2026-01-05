LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While LifeStance Health Group Inc has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -1.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.30 to $3.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.22% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) recommending Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LFST. BTIG Research also rated LFST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LFST, as published in its report on April 08, 2025. Canaccord Genuity’s report from April 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $8 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LFST has an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.39%, with a loss of -1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.56, showing growth from the present price of $6.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.