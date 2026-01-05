What technical indicators reveal about MC stock

While Moelis & Co has overperformed by 3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MC rose by 3.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.89 to $47.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) to Mkt Perform. Seaport Research Partners also Upgraded MC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 30, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $80. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for MC, as published in its report on October 03, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $68 for MC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Moelis & Co (MC)

It’s important to note that MC shareholders are currently getting $2.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Moelis & Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 51.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MC is registering an average volume of 829.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.23%, with a gain of 0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.33, showing growth from the present price of $71.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Moelis & Co Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, Moelis & Co (MC) is based in the USA. When comparing Moelis & Co shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 204.87%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.