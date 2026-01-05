Pagerduty Inc (PD)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Pagerduty Inc has underperformed by -5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -5.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.00 to $11.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.00% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) recommending Underperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PD. TD Cowen also Upgraded PD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2025. BofA Securities January 30, 2025d the rating to Underperform on January 30, 2025, and set its price target from $23 to $18. JP Morgan December 11, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for PD, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. Goldman’s report from July 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for PD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Pagerduty Inc (PD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Pagerduty Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 70.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PD is recording 2.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -4.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagerduty Inc Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Pagerduty Inc (PD) based in the USA. When comparing Pagerduty Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2450.77%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.