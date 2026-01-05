HubSpot Inc (HUBS) produces promising results

While HubSpot Inc has underperformed by -4.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBS fell by -4.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $881.13 to $344.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.18% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) recommending Buy. A report published by Rothschild & Co Redburn on November 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HUBS. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated HUBS shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $550 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 24, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $685. Bernstein September 03, 2025d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for HUBS, as published in its report on September 03, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from August 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $675 for HUBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of HubSpot Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HUBS is recording an average volume of 872.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.86%, with a loss of -3.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $582.97, showing growth from the present price of $382.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HubSpot Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.