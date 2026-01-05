How did Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) fare last session?

While Helmerich & Payne, Inc has overperformed by 4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HP rose by 4.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.30 to $14.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HP. TD Cowen also reiterated HP shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 26, 2025. Barclays September 22, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HP, as published in its report on September 22, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from August 19, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for HP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

HP currently pays a dividend of $1.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Helmerich & Payne, Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 7.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.67, showing growth from the present price of $29.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helmerich & Payne, Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.