Freshworks Inc (FRSH) deserves closer scrutiny

While Freshworks Inc has underperformed by -5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSH fell by -5.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.77 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.83% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated FRSH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 03, 2025. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on April 09, 2025, but set its price target from $24 to $19. Wells Fargo January 21, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for FRSH, as published in its report on January 21, 2025. Oppenheimer’s report from January 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $22 for FRSH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Freshworks Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRSH is recording 3.64M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -5.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.43, showing growth from the present price of $11.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshworks Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.