How did Crane NXT Co (CXT) fare last session?

While Crane NXT Co has overperformed by 1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CXT rose by 1.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.00 to $41.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.35% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded Crane NXT Co (NYSE: CXT) to Market Perform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CXT. Northland Capital also rated CXT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $91 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 08, 2024. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on August 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $65. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CXT, as published in its report on June 13, 2023.

Analysis of Crane NXT Co (CXT)

Investors in Crane NXT Co will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Crane NXT Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CXT is recording 489.65K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.98%, with a loss of -1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.33, showing growth from the present price of $47.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crane NXT Co Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Crane NXT Co (CXT) based in the USA. When comparing Crane NXT Co shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.85%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.