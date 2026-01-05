OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) produces promising results

While OceanFirst Financial Corp has underperformed by -0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCFC fell by -0.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.61 to $14.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.64% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC) recommending Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on October 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for OCFC. Hovde Group also reiterated OCFC shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 27, 2025. Hovde Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on September 20, 2024, but set its price target from $19.50 to $21.50. Keefe Bruyette May 31, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OCFC, as published in its report on May 31, 2024. Raymond James’s report from January 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for OCFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

With OCFC’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.96%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

OceanFirst Financial Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OCFC has an average volume of 440.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -9.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.67, showing growth from the present price of $17.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OceanFirst Financial Corp Shares?

Banks – Regional giant OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing OceanFirst Financial Corp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.83%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.