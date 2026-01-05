Is Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) a opportunity to investors?

While Oceaneering International, Inc has overperformed by 3.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OII rose by 3.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.31 to $15.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) to Hold. A report published by Pickering Energy Partners on April 02, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OII. Citigroup also Downgraded OII shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2025. Barclays December 18, 2024d the rating to Equal Weight on December 18, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $26. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OII, as published in its report on January 19, 2023. Barclays’s report from October 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for OII shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Oceaneering International, Inc (OII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Oceaneering International, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OII is recording an average volume of 766.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.64%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing decline from the present price of $24.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oceaneering International, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) is based in the USA. When comparing Oceaneering International, Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 75.52%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.